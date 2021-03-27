Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HRGLF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

