Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Friday. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

