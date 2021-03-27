Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aphria by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Aphria has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

