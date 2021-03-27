Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $1,768,785. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 455,970 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

