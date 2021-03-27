Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $319.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

