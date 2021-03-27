Wells Fargo & Company Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $83.94.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
