Wells Fargo & Company Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

