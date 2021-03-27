Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 30,803 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

