Barclays Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $187.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $144.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Shares of WSM opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $184.32. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

