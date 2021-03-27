Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $276,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

