Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

SWN stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

