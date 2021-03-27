IHS Markit’s (INFO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.07.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

