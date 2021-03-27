Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

LEN opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lennar by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

