GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
GreenSky stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
See Also: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.