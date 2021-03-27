GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

