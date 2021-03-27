North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,839. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 829,403 shares of company stock worth $12,805,569 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

