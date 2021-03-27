ETF Managers Group LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

