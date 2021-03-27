ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.47.

ROK stock opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

