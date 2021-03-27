ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

