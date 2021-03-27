ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.