ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

