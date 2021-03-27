II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $88.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.68.

Shares of IIVI opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

