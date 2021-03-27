Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Neste Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

