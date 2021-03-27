Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MTG stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

