MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

