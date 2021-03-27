HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HXPLF has been the subject of several other reports. Danske downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.