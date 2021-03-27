Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.01 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $1,582,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $223.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

