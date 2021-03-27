Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.