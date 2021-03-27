Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 593,212 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 404.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $70,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NTES stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

