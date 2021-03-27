Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 40,054 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of JHG opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

