Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $40,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $372.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.83 and its 200 day moving average is $384.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

