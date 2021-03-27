Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $68,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $85.53 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

