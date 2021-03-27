Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 2.2%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 11,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 72,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides environmental, clean-technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.