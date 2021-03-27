WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 1.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €48.60 ($57.18) and last traded at €49.25 ($57.94). 4,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.00 ($58.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.09 million and a PE ratio of 36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.02.

WashTec Company Profile (ETR:WSU)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

