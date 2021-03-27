Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Sells A$140,250.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Russell Goodman sold 4,250,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$140,250.00 ($100,178.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

About Credit Intelligence

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

