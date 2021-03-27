Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $105,267.06 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

