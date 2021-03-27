Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $86,000.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,888,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $40,727.70.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

