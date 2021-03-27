Kevin D. Richardson Sells 7,500 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00.

NYSE RYI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ryerson by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

