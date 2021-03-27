Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.98 and last traded at C$11.93. 78,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 59,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 109.83.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.