Bitfarms’ (BFARF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of BFARF stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.