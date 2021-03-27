Bitfarms’ (BFARF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of BFARF stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

