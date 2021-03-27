Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 14563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

