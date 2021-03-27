Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.54. 1,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

