Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

