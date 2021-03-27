Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

AEVA opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

