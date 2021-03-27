Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells $221,200.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $455,232.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $257,012.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

Schrödinger stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

