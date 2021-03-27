Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.59.

TNEYF stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

