Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 3,285.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vitru by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81. Vitru has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

