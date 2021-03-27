Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.06 and last traded at $174.51. Approximately 168,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,758,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.99.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.