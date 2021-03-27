Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As the largest provider of electricity in Hawaii, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission. During 2021-2023, it intends to invest $1.2 billion per year. The company aims to reliably integrate an estimated total of 165,000 private solar systems by 2030. However, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position for the company over the long run. Moreover, the stock’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt. Hawaii’s tourism industry suffered dramatically due to travel restrictions on account of COVID-19 impacts, which have been hurting the company’s sales. In the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of HE opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 193,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.