Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

