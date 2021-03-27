The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 66,340 shares.The stock last traded at $37.12 and had previously closed at $37.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.