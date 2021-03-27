Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 10,700.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000.

SRSA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

